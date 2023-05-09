Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Volunteering with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) is a great way to make a difference. In this article, we will introduce you to a few NGOs in Vizag that are doing exceptional work. From Srujanavani Voluntary Association, with over 26 years of experience in various fields, to Souls of Humanity’s focus on healthcare and education, these NGOs are making a significant impact on society. Whether you’re interested in environmental campaigns or orphanage care, there’s an NGO for everyone.

Join us as we explore these remarkable NGOs that are changing lives in Vizag.

Srujanavani Voluntary Association

Srujanavani Voluntary Association was founded in 1996 by a group of passionate young people and has since amassed 26 years of experience in the NGO sector. Their work has encompassed a range of issues, including education, health, orphanage care, and support for the elderly, in both rural and urban areas. They have also conducted successful blood donation drives and environmental campaigns, serving and empowering thousands of beneficiaries.

Location: Vepagunta

Vizag Volunteers

Karnatakapu Satish founded Vizag Volunteers on 27 March 2020 with a mission to create positive change in the community. Since then, they have conducted over 400 beach clean-ups and blood donation camps, as well as distributing oxygen concentrators, and meals for migrant workers, and providing free tele-doctor consultations, grocery kits, and old clothes to tribal communities. They organise regular beach clean-ups every Sunday at Kalam View Point and welcome anyone who wants to join them in their efforts to make a difference. Through their unflagging work, Vizag Volunteers has become a driving force for social change in the region.

Location: Near Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road

TOSS NGO

Talent Origin Seva Sangam (TOSS) was established on 18 March 2014 by a group of young and qualified students who shared a passion for social work. Their main objective is to support underprivileged children who lack access to education and ensure that they are nurtured and given a chance to experience happiness. TOSS also focuses on village development, promoting sanitary awareness, addressing health issues, and providing career guidance. The organisation is dedicated to empowering individuals, families, and communities by building their resilience and helping them to cope with challenging circumstances. By doing so, they aim to enable people to live a dignified life and enjoy their rights and entitlements.

Location: Kancharapalem

Ken Foundation

Ken Foundation Society focuses on promoting sustainable development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. Established to address climate change, social entrepreneurship, and sustainability, the organisation has made significant strides in improving community development, women and child welfare, environment protection, education, and healthcare. Through its impactful community programs, Ken Foundation Society has demonstrated a commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices and has become a respected voice for social and environmental progress in the region.

Location: Susmitha Enclave Balaji Hills, Balayya Sastri Layout

Souls of Humanity

Souls of Humanity is a non-profit organisation focused on healthcare, education, care for orphans and the elderly, and more. Their goal is to assist those who can’t afford these necessities. They’ve carried out several initiatives related to education, healthcare, awareness campaigns, and women’s self-defence to help underprivileged communities. Souls of Humanity is committed to making a positive impact in the world.

Location: Gajuwaka

Let us know if you have volunteered for any of these NGOs in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.