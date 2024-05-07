Mercury levels in Visakhapatnam have come down after a spell of rain on Monday night bringing relief to the people who have been reeling under the heatwave since summer set in. People in parts of Vizag experienced rains accompanied by gales and thunders for a brief period and heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching heat.

Rain is likely in the next four days in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Moderate to heavy rain has been forecasted in the districts of Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju (ASR), Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa, Annamayya and Tirupati.

It was very hot this summer when compared to previous seasons, and people remained indoors most of the time fearing dehydration. The roads wore a deserted look during the afternoons, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the climate in Vizag turned cool after the rains on the night of Monday.

It was cloudy on Tuesday morning and some parts of the city were experiencing drizzle, giving the denizens a pleasant experience in the hot summer days. Rain, accompanied by gales, lashed the areas like Anakapalle, Paderu and Pendurthi on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, several parts of the ASR district experienced hailstorms last week.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.