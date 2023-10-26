In an era where larger-than-life pan-India films have taken the front seat and the tastes of Gen-Z moviegoers, social dramas that strain a nerve in our brains have become rare finds. While the content on mutely prevailing societal issues sparks minor controversies, it garners a deep appreciation from thoughtful audiences and critical acclaim. One such upcoming Telugu movie is Martin Luther King, directed by Puja Kolluru and starring Sampoornesh Babu in the titular role. The Telugu satirical social comedy-drama features renowned actors Naresh and Sharanya Pradeep, among others and will be released theatrically on 27 October 2023.

A remake of the 2021 Tamil film Mandela, the Telugu movie Martin Luther King sees Sampoornesh Babu as King, a village cobbler whose existence is ignored for most of the part except when a daily chore is to be done. With no name to his identity and a dream to open a footwear store, the protagonist navigates life amongst the caste-driven folk of a remote village. But the dawn breaks on a fateful day when he, or rather his right to vote, becomes the hot topic of the village. The rest of the plot follows how two stepbrothers try to win King’s favouritism through gifts and unlimited grants to become the village head.

The film is being bankrolled by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra Chakravarthy of YNOT Studios, who also produced the original version in Tamil starring Yogi Babu as the lead. Mandela received critical appreciation from the film fraternity for its hard-hitting depiction of voters and their choices. The two National Film Awards it won in the Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Screenplay (Dialogues) categories further testified to its brilliance.

Venkatesh Maha, who hit the jackpot for his direction of Telugu drama C/o Kancharapalem, donned the hat of a creative producer for Martin Luther King. Known for his roles in the Hotstar original Anger Tales and Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraaniki, Maha will be seen in one of the plot-defining roles in this film releasing on 27 October.

The Sampoornesh Babu starrer received a warm response from a select section of audiences who watched the film during the pre-release special screenings. Team Martin Luther King, during its promotional tour, conducted special premiers in cities such as Vizag, Vijayawada, Nellore, and others. Interacting with Yo! Vizag, creative producer Venkatesh Maha expressed optimism that the film would impress all sections of audiences. He mentioned that Sampoornesh Babu’s portrayal of King will surprise the audiences.

Team Yo! Vizag got the opportunity to watch Martin Luther King’s special screening in the city on 9 October 2023. The movie is an engaging tale of politics in a village and how caste defines the fate of a person. Sampoornesh Babu shines as an innocent cobbler earning bread through menial chores. How an election and a well-read post office employee change his life is interwoven with the games politicians play to win votes. For anyone looking for a breath of fresh air from commercial movies, Martin Luther King is a watch that cannot be missed.

