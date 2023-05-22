This week of May brings an exciting lineup of movies releasing on various OTT platforms, promising an immersive cinematic experience within the comfort of our homes. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and action-packed adventures, the diverse range of films caters to every taste. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as the latest releases on OTT unfold before your eyes.

Here are the movies releasing on OTT this week of May.

Victim/Suspect

Victim/Suspect is a crime thriller directed by Nancy Schwartzman. The movie shows Rachel de Leon and Amanda Pike in the lead roles. The story begins as, after experiencing sexual assault, a young women approach the police seeking justice, only to face a horrifying turn of events. Rather than finding support, they are wrongly accused of filing false reports, arrested, and even incarcerated by the very system they trusted to protect them. Rae de Leon, an investigative journalist, exposes and scrutinizes the distressing trend of authorities dismissing and neglecting these women when they come forward with their stories of sexual assault.

Release Date: 23 May 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is an action thriller directed by Mateusz Rakeowicz. The story revolves around Nina, a former NATO special operations agent in hiding, who must utilize her lethal abilities to save her kidnapped son from merciless gangsters. Retrieving Maks presents a twofold opportunity for her: a chance to experience the exhilaration of action once more and an opening to reenter the life of the son she had to leave behind years ago. With her skills and determination, Nina embarks on a mission that intertwines personal redemption with a dangerous rescue operation.

Release Date: 24 May 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Missing

Missing is an American drama and thriller film written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. In the movie, after her mother goes missing during a vacation in Colombia with her new partner, June faces obstacles due to bureaucratic barriers. Stranded in Los Angeles, she harnesses the power of modern technology to launch a resourceful investigation in a desperate race against time. However, as June delves further into her digital sleuthing, she realizes her discoveries only lead to more puzzling inquiries. Uncovering hidden truths about her mother, June realizes the unsettling truth that she never truly understood her.

Release Date: 24 May 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhediya

It is a Hindi-language comedy horror film starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal as leading characters. Bhaskar and his cousin Jana visit a small town in Arunachal Pradesh where unfortunately Bhaskar is chased and bitten by a wolf in the forest. The next day, Bhaskar starts experiencing changes within himself. Seeing Bhaskar’s increasingly strange behaviour, Jana suspects that Bhaskar might be shaping into a werewolf. So, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns and laughs.

Release Date: 26 May 2023

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi- language action moving. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The plot follows as Mahavir enlists Tyagi’s help to seize control of a neighbourhood, but faces resistance from Bhaijaan, who considers the community his family. Bhaijaan, accompanied by his bachelor brothers Love, Moh, and Ishq, reveals they are all orphans taken in and cared for by him. The brothers, seeking love and rebellion against Bhaijaan, embark on a quest to find Bhagya. However, they discover she is already married with a child. They then plot to unite Bhaijaan with another Bhagya but face unexpected violence and must now protect her family from a vengeful rival in Hyderabad.

Release Date: 26 May 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Tin & Tina

It is a psychological-horror thriller directed by Rubin Stein, which stars Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón and Anastasia Russo. In 1981 Spain, Lola tragically loses her unborn baby and is told she can no longer conceive. Her husband, Adolfo, suggests adopting a baby from a nearby convent. Instead, Lola decides to adopt twin brothers, Tin and Tina, who have a strong religious devotion. Their extreme interpretations of the Bible create chaos in the family. Despite Lola’s initial despair, she discovers she is miraculously pregnant again, but fears for the safety of herself and her unborn child due to Tin and Tina’s zealous beliefs.

Release Date: 26 May 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

