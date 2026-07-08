PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram Airport by July-End: Minister

The Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam by the end of July 2026.

The Minister held a review meeting with the Vizianagaram Collector, S Ramsundar Reddy, senior officials, and representatives of GMR International Airport at the airport. He was pleased with the amenities offered to travelers in the lounge and other locations. The officials informed that all statutory inspections and tests had been completed and the airport was ready for full-fledged operations. The Collector stated to the Minister that roads and other facilities have been provided for trouble-free travel to the airport.

The airport was constructed by the GMR Group on 2,200 acres of land provided by the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. The airport is situated approximately 60 kilometres from the current Visakhapatnam airport. To expedite transportation to the new airport, the state government has constructed a dedicated route from Visakhapatnam seashore to Bhogapuram.

Rammohan Naidu said that the international airport would bring economic activity across the North Andhra region, with the Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam highway offering the best connectivity to Vizianagaram.

The Minister stated that the User Development Fee (UDF) has been fixed after analysing the airport’s viability and other factors. The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has allowed the GMR Group to collect Rs 835 for departures, Rs 355 for arrivals, Rs 1,255 for international departures, and Rs 545 for international arrivals.

The opening date for the Bhogapuram airport has been delayed several times. The Telugu Desam Party assured that a fresh date will be confirmed, though the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to confirm the date.

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