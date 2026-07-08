There’s a magic to a road trip that a flight just can’t touch – the playlist you argue over, the random tea stall stop that becomes the highlight of the trip, the way the scenery changes the minute you get out of the city. And if you’re based in Vizag, you have some of the best drive-worthy routes in the country right on your doorstep, whether you’re looking for foggy hills, ancient temples or a coastline that stretches on forever. Forget the usual ‘top 10’ lists that send you to the same three places every time, here are road trips from Vizag that are actually worth the fuel, the playlist and the pit stops.

Best road trips from Vizag

1. Anathagiri (85 km from Vizag)

Located in the Vikarabad district, this is a lovely hill station in Andhra Pradesh. This is the best place for someone who wants to get away from the city noise and enjoy the beauty of nature. This place is the perfect spot for excellent hiking and trekking opportunities. Some of the best places to visit in Anathagiri Hills include Borra Caves, Tyda Park, and Tummalapalle Waterfalls.

2. Bavikonda

Andhra Pradesh holds an extensive history of spirituality with many Buddhist sites excavated in the region. One such place is Bavikonda. The word Bavikonda means hill of wells in Telugu, and this place has several wells for the collection of rainwater. This spot is a dream come true for avid trekkers with green fields and hills.

3. Maredumili

If you love being surrounded by the forest on all sides, this is the place for you! Surrounded by moody trees and mist-covered hills, Maredumili is a village in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Taking a road trip to Maredumili is a feast on the sense- the vision of the lush greenery, the intoxicating scent of the coffee plantations, the taste of the spicy local cuisine, melodious chirping from the birds, and the sensation of the flowing water between your feet.

4. Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar is the capital and the largest city of the Indian state of Odisha, that is nestled amidst lush greenery and historical landmarks. The city is full of surprises and hidden locations that each promise a stunning experience. Some of the best places to visit near Bhubaneshwar include Lingaraj temple, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Odisha State Museum, and Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves.

In the end, road trips aren’t about the destination — they’re about everything that happens along the way. Whether it’s the fog rolling in over Lambasingi, the quiet calm of a temple town, or just the long stretch of highway with just your thoughts and good music, Vizag has got enough routes to keep you coming back for more. So next time the weekend seems a little too predictable, skip the scrolling and just start driving — one of these roads is waiting for you.

Also read: Vizag to Uttarakhand travel guide: Flights, stay, and places

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