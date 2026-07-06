Vizag International Master Sahithi Varshini Excels in France

Moogi Sahithi Varshini, the first woman chess player from Vizag who became an International Master (IM), has added another jewel in her achievements by being adjudged the ‘best woman player’ in the Juraflore International Chess Tournament at Les Rousses, France.

Her father-cum-coach, M Lokeswara Rao, a former national-level PSPB player, explained that the tournament featured several Grandmasters and International Masters from across the world. “Sahithi faced four International Masters and one Grandmaster during the nine-round event,” he stated. Sahithi reportedly scored 5 points from 9 rounds, earning 30 FIDE rating points and improving her live classical rating from 2264 to 2294.

She scored impressive wins against strong Indian International Masters, Subhayan Kundu and Audi Ameya.

Lokeshwara Rao expressed that Sahithi’s performance should instill confidence, as she is closer to earning the prestigious title of Woman Grandmaster.

Sahithi was a member of the Indian women’s team at the Chess Olympiad, where she represented the country with distinction, winning 9 international medals. Also, she was ranked the ‘best female’ player in the 2022 Magnus Chess Challenge and became the runner-up in the Biel Grandmasters tournament in Switzerland.​

She has won the Asian Championship titles (under-10 and under-12) and the Commonwealth Championship gold (under-10) in the past. “Becoming the world champion is the ultimate target,” she stated, and she remains focused on improving with each tournament.

After outwitting former world champion Mariya Muzychuk and the world’s youngest Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra, Sahithi has every reason to have ‘grand’ aspirations for the future.

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