Yi Vizag Successfully Hosts Young Indians Parliament 2026

The third edition of the Young Indians Parliament (YIP) 2026, the flagship initiative of Yi Vizag Thalir, concluded successfully on 4th and 5th July 2026 at the John Hopkins Auditorium, GIMSR, bringing together 185 students from leading schools across Visakhapatnam for two days of immersive parliamentary proceedings, leadership development, and democratic learning.

Organized under the leadership of Yi Vizag Chapter Chair Deepa Kodali, Chapter Co-Chair Supriya Lingam, and Thalir Chair Brunda Lavu, the event reflected Yi’s continued commitment to empowering the next generation through experiential learning and civic engagement.

Designed to introduce young minds to the functioning of India’s parliamentary system, YIP 2026 provided participants with a platform to engage in structured debates, policy discussions, and legislative simulations, fostering critical thinking, public speaking, teamwork, and informed citizenship.

The event was inaugurated on 4th July at 9:00 AM by M. Sribharat, Member of Parliament, Visakhapatnam, who continued his valued association with the initiative for the third consecutive year. In his inaugural address, he encouraged students to actively participate in democratic processes and develop leadership qualities that contribute to nation-building.

The Valedictory Ceremony, held on 5th July at 3:00 PM, was graced by Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari, Member of Parliament, Rajahmundry, who applauded the participants for their enthusiasm and emphasized the importance of nurturing responsible, informed, and ethical future leaders.

The success of YIP 2026 in Visakhapatnam was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Yi Vizag Thalir Team, led by Thalir Chair Brunda Lavu, along with Co-Chairs Harshitha Guggilam and Yogitha Yerra, whose leadership and meticulous planning ensured the smooth execution of the event. Appreciation was also extended to every member of the YIP organizing team for their commitment and tireless efforts, as well as to the BCDE team for their invaluable support throughout the programme’s planning and execution.

Chapter members actively participated in the event, extending wholehearted support to the organizing team and contributing to the success of the third edition of Young Indians Parliament.

With its continued focus on youth empowerment, civic awareness, and leadership development, Young Indians Parliament 2026 once again reinforced Yi Vizag’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible and confident young citizens, making the third edition a memorable and impactful milestone.

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