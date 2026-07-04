Eco-Tourism in Vizag Gets a Major Push from MP

Steps are being taken to develop Kailasagiri, Zoo Park and Kambalakonda to give a big push to eco-tourism in Vizag, according to local MP M Sribharat.

The MP, who had a meeting with VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath, District Forest Officer Ravindra Dama, Zoo Curator Mangamma, representatives of Mandai from Singapore and Integrated Design Agency from Bangalore at the VMRDA conference hall on Thursday, said: “Plans are being prepared to develop eco-tourism in Vizag, which is already known as a tourist hub.” Visakhapatnam has diverse geographical conditions, and accordingly, a report should be prepared in coordination with the Forest Department, VMRDA, Tourism Department, and GVMC, giving priority to environmental protection, said the MP.

He suggested establishing more adventure sports in areas such as Kailasagiri and Kambalakonda.

Steps should be taken to ensure night safari facilities in famous tourist areas, and the feasibility of this should be examined, the MP said.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Additional Commissioner Datla Kirti, Chief Planning Officer Divya Latha, OSD Krishna Nayak, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, SE Rambabu, Executive Engineer Sudheer, and others participated in the meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu