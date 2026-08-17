Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inaugurates skill development centre at Bhogapuram

Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inaugurated the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) Skill Development Centre at Bhogapuram on August 16, 2026. He interacted with trainees and staff, learned about the Centre’s training programmes, and blessed its mission of empowering local youth through skills, employment, and sustainable livelihoods.

Gurudev also visited Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, where GMR Group Chairman G M Rao briefed him on the airport’s development and its vision as the new aviation gateway for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the project’s regional significance.

GMRVF, the CSR arm of GMR Group, has set up the Skill Development Centre, which can train up to 1,000 youth annually. The Centre supports young people from remote and underserved communities with industry-relevant, job-oriented training and connects trainees with employment opportunities in India and overseas.

During his interaction with the trainees, Gurudev heard their aspirations and encouraged them to work hard toward their goals while using their talents to benefit themselves and their communities. The Centre combines classroom-based learning with hands-on practical training aligned with industry requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurudev said the airport reflects Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage alongside its vision for future growth, and expressed hope that it would open new opportunities in tourism, trade, investment, employment, and entrepreneurship for North Andhra.

Ashwini Saxena, CEO of GMRVF, said the visit was an inspiring moment for the young trainees, adding that the Centre’s mission aligns with GMR’s broader vision of inclusive infrastructure development. He noted that the Centre’s industry partnerships and dedicated International Placements Wing would help trainees access sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The facility includes six modern classrooms with audio-visual facilities, an IT laboratory, library, seminar hall, mess and dining facilities, and hands-on training workshops.

GMRVF began its CSR interventions in Bhogapuram alongside the airport’s construction, focusing on health, wellbeing, and livelihood development. Alongside the Skill Development Centre, the Foundation has also set up a Mobile Medical Unit at Bhogapuram to extend healthcare access to surrounding communities.

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is developed and operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL). It is envisioned as a key aviation and connectivity hub for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, expected to boost regional connectivity, tourism, and employment generation.

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