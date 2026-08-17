AP Junior Doctors' Strike Escalates Over Stipend Hike Demand

Junior doctors in Andhra Pradesh, who have been on strike for the past five days, have decided to intensify the agitation as they did not receive any assurance from the government regarding their demand. Seeking a hike in their stipend, the junior doctors took to the agitational path and stopped attending to general services while exempting the emergency cases.

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association announced the intensification of the agitation from August 17. It has threatened that junior doctors will not attend to emergency services either, starting Monday.

Junior doctors at KGH and other government hospitals in Visakhapatnam have been attending to only emergency cases since August 12.

Also read: Thanvi Dola Memorial Scholarship in Visakhapatnam announced for girls aiming to be doctors

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