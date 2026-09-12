KGH Vizag Gets New Critical Care Block Worth Rs 23.75 Crore

A 50-bed critical care block was virtually launched at KGH in Visakhapatnam on Saturday by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J C Nadda, and State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

Visakha South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony in the city, said the critical care block was set up at KGH to provide better emergency medical services to the people.

Built at a cost of Rs. 23.75 crore under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it would be a key milestone in the history of KGH, said the MLA.

He said that medical facilities such as the ICU, dialysis, and the operation theatre, along with specialised departments, would be available in the block.

Visakha North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, KGH Superintendent Vani, and others were present.

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