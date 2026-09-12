MP Sribharat Orders Action Plan to Fight Vizag Water Scarcity

Vizag Member of Parliament M. Sribharat directed officials to take coordinated measures to overcome the city’s prevailing water scarcity by efficiently utilising all available water sources and ensuring that residents do not face any difficulty in accessing drinking water.

A comprehensive review on the prevailing drinking water supply situation, measures required to address water scarcity, and the future water of Vizag requirements was held under the chairmanship of MP M Sribharat at the VMRDA office on Friday. Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West MLA P G V R Naidu (Ganababu), State Telugu Desam Party President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Visakhapatnam South MLA Chennuboina Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, NTR Vaidya Seva Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg participated in the review.

MP Sribharat stressed that meeting the people’s drinking water requirements should be accorded the highest priority under the prevailing circumstances. He directed GVMC, Irrigation, and other concerned departments to work in close coordination to optimally utilise water from Raiwada, Yeleru, Meghadrigedda, and other sources. He said areas facing acute water scarcity should be identified in advance and tanker supply strengthened wherever necessary. He also emphasised the importance of groundwater recharge, stating that rainwater harvesting pits in buildings must remain functional, with greater public awareness on harvesting rainwater.

Referring to the Yeleru Canal, MP Sribharat said silt accumulation had slowed water flow. Around 25 to 30 percent of desilting works have been completed, and completing the remaining works could help achieve a flow of about 600 cusecs. Officials explained that plans were underway to transfer water to Yeleru through the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme, targeting storage of around 15 TMC by the end of October. They stated Vizag would require approximately 6.2 TMC of water up to June 2027, with the Polavaram Left Canal works to Visakhapatnam also planned for completion by June 2027.

Legislators highlighted the water supply situation in their respective constituencies and offered suggestions on tanker supply, pipeline leakage prevention, and equitable water distribution, stressing priority for areas with inadequate supply.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg gave a presentation on the city’s water supply system, future requirements, and proposed projects, adding that suggestions from public representatives would be considered and scarcity-hit areas given special attention. The representatives appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and cooperate with GVMC’s measures.

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