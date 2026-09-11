North Andhra Rain Alert: Anitha Orders Control Rooms

In the wake of a forecast for moderate to heavy rain in North Andhra over the next three days, under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the government is on full alert and has initiated precautionary measures. Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, as gusty winds with speeds of 50 to 70 km per hour have been forecast along the coast.

The Minister directed officials to immediately set up control rooms in the rain-affected districts to prevent any loss of property and lives. She advised officials to send updates on the low-pressure situation from time to time. The Home Minister appealed to the public to remain alert and said that the Disaster Management Authority’s toll-free control room numbers: 112, 1070, and 1800 425 0101 have been made available for emergency assistance.

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