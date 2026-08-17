Rains expected in Vizag & AP as low-pressure intensifies over Bay of Bengal

Weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal are strengthening, increasing the probability of rain in Andhra Pradesh. A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-North Odisha coasts, has strengthened into a distinct low-pressure system. This development has resulted in high tides at the Visakhapatnam beach yesterday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast that the system is likely to move northwestwards over the next 24 hours and may become active and intensify into a depression. Officials said gusty winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are possible until Tuesday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period, and those already at sea are instructed to return immediately. Authorities are also urging people to stay alert and follow necessary precautions.

Thunderstorms and lightning will occur in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, August 17. The officials expect light to moderate rains at isolated places in Vizag, Srikakulam, Eluru, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, and Polavaram. Light rain is also likely at some places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari, Prakasam, Konaseema, Anakapalle, Chittoor, Markapuram, and Manyam districts.

Also read: Visakhapatnam flights move to Bhogapuram from August 17

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