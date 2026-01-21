Slow travel: The woman from Visakhapatnam who let places find her!

In an age of rushed itineraries, Instagram-worthy-friendly destinations, and checklist travel, a growing number of Gen Z travellers are choosing to slow down. Instead of hopping from one city to another, they are staying longer, travelling lighter, and immersing themselves deeply in local cultures. From an era where travellers focus on capturing better photos and videos rather than living in the present moment, a growing number of youngsters are concentrating on the latter. This approach, known as slow travelling, focuses less on the places one visits and more on how deeply one experiences them. It values human connection, everyday life, food, art, diversity and the quiet understanding that travel is as much an inward journey as it is an outward one.

Among those embracing this philosophy wholeheartedly is Annapurna from Visakhapatnam, the force behind the Instagram handle Lala Trails. A slow traveller and visual storyteller, she has set out on a journey to travel across four continents, fully funded. Guided less by rigid plans and more by intuition, presence, and trust in the journey itself.

When Annapurna sat down with Yo! Vizag for a conversation, it became clear that her story wasn’t just about travel. It was about courage, uncertainty, and the transformative power of choosing a life that feels aligned, even when the path ahead is unclear.

Leaving Certainty Behind

A computer science engineering graduate, Annapurna began her professional life at Accenture, a corporate company. Working remotely, she spent most of her time in her hometown, rarely stepping outside familiar routines. At that point in her life, travel was still on the margins. But somewhere along the way, she realised that comfort had begun to feel limiting.

Her first step outside that comfort zone came in the form of a trip within India, starting with Pune. What began as a simple journey soon evolved into something more instinctive. Plans gave way to flow, and destinations unfolded organically. Eventually, she found herself joining a fellow traveller on a trip to Malaysia, almost accidentally, yet perfectly timed.

That spontaneity would go on to define her relationship with travel.

The Philosophy Of Slow Travel

Annapurna has never believed in fixed itineraries or rushed experiences. She prefers staying in one place for at least a month, allowing herself the time to understand local food, culture, people, and everyday rhythms. For her, travel is not about ticking destinations off a list, but about letting a place reveal itself naturally.

“Continuity and presence matter,” she believes. “When you slow down, you start noticing things you would otherwise miss.”

True to the words written in her social media bio, Annapurna is a slow traveller in the truest sense, someone who values depth over distance.

A Crossroads Moment In El Salvador

While travelling in El Salvador, South America, Annapurna came across a travel contest called The Leap Year Programme by credit card company Scapia. The initiative aimed to select travellers whose journeys would be funded across four continents for a year.

At the time, she had already quit her IT job and spent two years travelling and volunteering. She found herself at a crossroads, unsure whether to return to the security of a corporate role or continue navigating an uncertain but fulfilling path.

Applicants had to send in a video sharing where they wanted to travel and the story behind their choice.

Out of more than 10,000 entries, only ten were shortlisted for an in-person audition in Bengaluru.

“I flew back from El Salvador using all my savings just to attend it,” she recalls. “The panel included well-known travel creators, and even before the results were announced, I knew the experience itself would be valuable.”

Her philosophy of slow, mindful travel, viewing travel as both an inward and outward journey, resonated with the panel. She was selected.

What ‘Fully Funded’ Really Means

From navigating low-budget travel to stepping into a year of fully funded journeys across continents, the opportunity marked a defining shift for Annapurna.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “This programme supports one full year of travel. What truly stood out to me was that it was a passion project of the CEO and was thoughtfully designed to support passionate travellers genuinely. The brand and work culture reflected a real understanding of travel and the people who choose this life.”

Finding Familiarity Far From Home

Having travelled across continents in her slow travel journey, Annapurna often finds unexpected cultural parallels. Latin America, she says, reminded her most of India.

“The warmth of the people, their spirituality, and their connection to nature felt very familiar,” she says, adding that the region is often misunderstood. One of her most memorable moments there was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at a local woman’s home, where she cooked everything herself, a reminder that culture and tradition travel alongside people.

Closer to home, Da Nang in Vietnam evoked a deep sense of familiarity. Its coastline, vibrant beach roads, street food culture, and energy reminded her strongly of Vizag.

“I stayed longer than planned simply because it felt comforting,” she says.

Seeing Vizag With New Eyes

Travel has also changed how Annapurna sees her hometown.

“Only after stepping away did I realise how special Visakhapatnam is,” she reflects. “Beaches, hills, and cultural diversity all in one city, it’s rare.”

What stands out most to her is inclusivity of Visakhapatnam. She has met international students and travellers who feel genuinely welcomed here, something that fills her with pride as a Vizagite.

Lessons From The Road During Slow Travel

One of Annapurna’s most humbling experiences came during her solo hitchhiking journey through Central Asia. Travelling nearly 300 kilometres without knowing the local language, she relied entirely on human kindness. “Families hosted me, shared meals, and treated me with incredible warmth,” she recalls. “It taught me trust, courage, and how deeply humans can connect beyond words.”

Slow Travel Safety, Instincts, And Advice For Aspiring Travellers

As a woman solo traveller, Annapurna emphasises the importance of trusting one’s instincts. In moments of doubt, she focuses on staying calm, alert, and aware of her surroundings, while always keeping local emergency numbers handy.

She describes Colombia as one of the most empowering and safe places she has travelled to, noting the confidence and independence of women there. At the same time, she acknowledges that no destination is entirely safe or unsafe; awareness and preparation make all the difference.

Her advice to aspiring travellers is refreshingly simple: start small.

“Travel doesn’t have to mean crossing continents,” she says. “Explore nearby towns, take public transport, and talk to local people. Discomfort is where growth happens.”

Even during funded travel, she adds, challenges such as discipline and self-accountability remain, but those challenges are what make the journey meaningful.

Travel Essentials For Slow Travel?

Annapurna never travels without a few essentials: a reusable water bottle, a power bank, a journal, and something spiritually grounding. She carries a hand-painted image of Lord Ganesha with her, a source of comfort across borders.

Food, Faith, And What Lies Ahead

Her next dream destination is Africa. As part of her travel year, she plans to head there around mid-June, with Ethiopia and Uganda high on her list.

“African food fascinates me,” she says, pointing out similarities with Indian food culture, plant-based traditions, fasting days, and meals that resemble a thali.

“Food tells stories of migration,” she reflects. “Chapatis have Indian roots, samosas trace back to Central Asia and the Middle East, and even ingredients like tomatoes and potatoes aren’t native to India. Food travels just like people do, quietly and deeply.”

A Journey Without A Finish Line

As our conversation drew to a close, Annapurna shared a final thought that captured the essence of her journey.

“Travel doesn’t have to be perfect or fully planned,” she said. “It’s okay to start without knowing everything. Stay curious, be open, and allow yourself to grow through discomfort.”

After the interview, it was hard not to think about the countless beaches, cultures, cuisines, and stories that coexist in the same world we live in. Stories like Annapurna’s do more than inspire travel; they remind us that sometimes slowing down is the surest way to truly see the world.

