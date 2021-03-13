An advocate by profession and social worker by choice, KBVM Krishna Prasad is a passionate mountaineer. Hailing from Lagisapalli, a village in Paderu Mandal of Vizag, he has conquered some of the highest mountains of Europe and Africa.

“Once we connect with the mountains, there is no going back,” says the man from Vizag. Fascinated by the mysteries that the mountains hold, Krishna took a 15 day Special Basic Course for Mount Kilimanjaro Expedition from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. Following this, in the same year, he went on to scale Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is the highest mountain peak of the African continent.

Soon after, in 2019, he enrolled himself in a 28 day Basic Mountaineering Course from Indian Himalayan Center for Adventure and Ecotourism in Sikkim. This gave him the required training and expertise to conquer Mount Elbrus in Russia. At an altitude of 5642 metres, Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain on the European continent. He also underwent a Pre-Mount Everest Winter Training Session at Leh, Ladakh, India in February 2020.

In addition, he has also participated in a Guinness World Record-holding event. With the help of the Central Government, different mountaineering institutions of India came together to create a platform where the mountains of India would be recognised across the world. In this event, on 15 August 2020, 995 mountaineers uploaded their pictures at different summit peaks of India in 1 hour creating a world record.

Determined to create a better world for women and children, Krishna took the Indian policy of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ at every expedition he went to. When he’s not busy climbing mountains, Krishna spends most of his days working for the betterment of society as the Joint Secretary of a non-profit organization, Ken Foundation.

Further, he intends to climb the highest mountain peak of Aconcagua in Argentina, which is the highest mountain of the American continent. Subsequently, he also wishes to conquer the mighty Mount Everest.