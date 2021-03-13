Giving raise to worry among Vizag district administration, four students from Gopalapatnam Zilla Parishad Girls High School tested positive for Covid, on Friday. Earlier, in March first week, two more students from ZP High School, Thummapala of Anakapalle Mandal were infected with Covid. In wake of these new cases being detected at schools in Vizag, the district administration is on high alert and taking all measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus in the local schools.

Speaking to Yo!, Visakhapatnam District COVID-19 Special Officer and AMC Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar confirmed that the four girls, who tested positive for the virus, are in the age bracket of 13 and 15 years. Stating that the situation is under control, the AMC Principal informed that out of the 2200 children who were tested from various schools of the district, only four tested positive. Sharing further details, he said, “All the four students who tested positive for Covid in Vizag are asymptomatic. Currently, all of them are under home isolation. We have also collected samples of those in contact with the affected children.”

Reportedly, random tests are being conducted in all the schools in the district for both the students as well as teachers as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, the principals of educational institutions have also been directed to ensure physical distancing, use of masks, and hand sanitisers in school premises.

Meanwhile, the district reported 20 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,730 as of Saturday morning. The number of active cases was 94. The death toll stands at 539 as no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 60,097 persons in Vizag have recovered from the virus so far.