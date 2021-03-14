Over the last few years, talk shows and reality TV programmes have gained popularity among the viewers in both the Telugu states. And it is an added bonus to the audience to have their favourite stars light up the small screens. Setting up a new record, the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, had recorded 21.7 TVR, which was said to be the highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India. This itself is a testimony to the bankability of shows like these. As programmes like Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and No. 1 Yaari are set to make a comeback in 2021, let us take a look at some of the most entertaining Telugu shows hosted by popular Tollywood celebrities that simply wowed the audience.

List of entertaining Telugu shows hosted by popular Tollywood celebrities:

#1 Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, the programme received a positive response with its first two seasons. While actor Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted three seasons, Chiranjeevi helmed the fourth season. Taking over from the veteran actors, Jr NTR is all set to host the quiz show. The latest season will be aired on Gemini Television.

#2 Bigg Boss

How could we possibly talk about Telugu shows and not discuss Bigg Boss! Based on the original Dutch Big Brother format, the reality TV programme showcases the dynamics of the contestants, who live in a purpose-built house and are isolated from the rest of the world. While it was Jr NTR who entertained us in the first season, Nani appeared as the host during the next season. The following two seasons saw Nagarjuna take the reins of the show.

#3 No.1 Yaari

Rana Daggubati is one such personality who looks forward to stepping up his game. From producing a National-award winning movie, Bommalata, to making an unconventional debut with Leader, the actor carved a path for himself. Playing a new avtaar, he turned into a host with No. 1 Yaari. Premiering on 14 March, the latest season will air on Aha.

#4 Sam Jam

Launched on Diwali 2020, Sam Jam witnessed Actress Samantha Akkineni donning the role of a host on Aha. Exuding her charisma, the young actress hosted the talk show with several leading stars including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and others taking part in it.