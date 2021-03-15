The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) registered a landslide victory in municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh, which were held on 10 March. In the election results declared on Sunday, the ruling YSRCP won 11 out of 12 municipal corporations and 73 of the 75 municipalities in the state. In Vizag, the YSRCP put up an impressive show in the GVMC elections 2021. Out of the total 98 wards, the YSRCP emerged victorious in 58 wards under the purview of the GVMC. While the TDP finished second by securing 30 wards, independent candidates won four wards, Jana Sena Party (JSP) secured three, and the CPI, CPI(M), and the BJP won one ward each.

It may be noted that the total number of voters in the 98 wards of the GVMC is 17,26,158 of whom only 10,25,442 voted on 10 March, while 7,00,716 abstained from voting. The municipal corporation recorded 59.41 percent polling in the elections held on March 10. As we await the declaration of the new Mayor of the GVMC, let us take a look at the list of candidates from Vizag who have been announced as Corporators in the results of local body elections in 2021.

GVMC Elections 2021 Results: Complete list of 98 Corporators from Vizag