The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) registered a landslide victory in municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh, which were held on 10 March. In the election results declared on Sunday, the ruling YSRCP won 11 out of 12 municipal corporations and 73 of the 75 municipalities in the state. In Vizag, the YSRCP put up an impressive show in the GVMC elections 2021. Out of the total 98 wards, the YSRCP emerged victorious in 58 wards under the purview of the GVMC. While the TDP finished second by securing 30 wards, independent candidates won four wards, Jana Sena Party (JSP) secured three, and the CPI, CPI(M), and the BJP won one ward each.
It may be noted that the total number of voters in the 98 wards of the GVMC is 17,26,158 of whom only 10,25,442 voted on 10 March, while 7,00,716 abstained from voting. The municipal corporation recorded 59.41 percent polling in the elections held on March 10. As we await the declaration of the new Mayor of the GVMC, let us take a look at the list of candidates from Vizag who have been announced as Corporators in the results of local body elections in 2021.
GVMC Elections 2021 Results: Complete list of 98 Corporators from Vizag
|Ward No
|Candidate Won
|Party
|1
|Akkaramani Padma
|YSRCP
|2
|Gadu Chinna Kumari Lakshmi
|TDP
|3
|Ganta Appalakonda
|TDP
|4
|Doulapalli Yedu Kondala Rao
|YSRCP
|5
|Melli Hemalatha
|TDP
|6
|Muttamsetti Lakshmi Priyanka
|YSRCP
|7
|Pilla Mangamma
|TDP
|8
|Lodagala Apparao
|YSRCP
|9
|Korkonda Venkata Ratna Swathi
|YSRCP
|10
|Maddila Ramalakshmi
|TDP
|11
|Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari
|YSRCP
|12
|Akkaramani Rohini
|YSRCP
|13
|Kella Sunitha
|YSRCP
|14
|K Anil Kumar Raju
|YSRCP
|15
|Appari Srividya
|Independent
|16
|Melli Lakshmi
|YSRCP
|17
|Gedela Lavanya
|YSRCP
|18
|Golagani Manga
|TDP
|19
|Nooli Nookaratna
|TDP
|20
|Nekkella Lakshmi
|YSRCP
|21
|Chennuboyina Srinivasa Rao
|YSRCP
|22
|LV Narayana Murthy
|Jana Sena Party
|23
|Gudla Vijayasai
|YSRCP
|24
|Saadi Padmareddy
|YSRCP
|25
|Saripalli Govind
|YSRCP
|26
|Mukka Sravani
|TDP
|27
|Golagani Veera Rao
|TDP
|28
|Palla Appalakonda
|YSRCP
|29
|Urikooti Narayana Rao
|YSRCP
|30
|Koduru Appalaratnam
|YSRCP
|31
|Vanapalli Ravi Kumar
|TDP
|32
|Kandula Nagaraju
|Independent
|33
|Beesetti Vasantha Lakshmi
|Jana Sena Party
|34
|Thota Padmavati
|YSRCP
|35
|Villuri Bhaskara Rao
|Independent
|36
|Masipogu Mary Jones
|YSRCP
|37
|Chenna Janaki Ram
|YSRCP
|38
|Godi Vijayalakshmi
|TDP
|39
|Mohammad Sadiq
|Independent
|40
|Gundapu Nageswara Rao
|YSRCP
|41
|Kodigudla Poornima
|TDP
|42
|Alla Leelavati
|YSRCP
|43
|Peddisetti Ushasri
|YSRCP
|44
|Banala Satya Srinivas
|YSRCP
|45
|Kampa Hanok
|YSRCP
|46
|Kattamuri Satish
|YSRCP
|47
|Kantipaamu Kameswari
|YSRCP
|48
|Gankala Kavitha
|BJP
|49
|Allu Shankara Rao
|YSRCP
|50
|Vavilapalli Prasad
|YSRCP
|51
|Reyyi Venkataramana
|YSRCP
|52
|Jiyyani Sridhar
|YSRCP
|53
|Bartak Ali
|YSRCP
|54
|Challa Rajani
|YSRCP
|55
|KVN Sasi Kala
|YSRCP
|56
|Saragadam Rajasekhar
|TDP
|57
|Murruvani Nanaji
|YSRCP
|58
|Gulivindala Lavanya
|YSRCP
|59
|Purri Purna Sri
|YSRCP
|60
|PV Suresh
|YSRCP
|61
|Dadi Surya Kumari
|YSRCP
|62
|Balla Lakshmana Rao
|YSRCP
|63
|Galla Polipalli
|TDP
|64
|Dalli Govind Reddy
|JSP
|65
|Boddu Narsimhapatrudu
|YSRCP
|66
|Mohammed Imran
|YSRCP
|67
|Palla Srinivas
|TDP
|68
|G Venkata Sai Anusha
|YSRCP
|69
|Kaki Govinda Reddy
|TDP
|70
|Urukuti Ramachandra Rao
|YSRCP
|71
|Rajaana Ramarao
|YSRCP
|72
|AJ Stalin
|CPI
|73
|Bhupatiraju Sujata
|YSRCP
|74
|Tippala Vamsi Reddy
|YSRCP
|75
|Puli Jhansi Lakshmi Bai
|TDP
|76
|Gandham Srinu
|TDP
|77
|Battu Surya Kumari
|YSRCP
|78
|B Ganga Rao
|CPI (M)
|79
|Rowthu Srinivas
|TDP
|80
|Konatala Neelima
|YSRCP
|81
|Peela Lakshmi Sowjanya
|YSRCP
|82
|Mandapati Sunitha
|YSRCP
|83
|Jajula Prasanna Lakshmi
|YSRCP
|84
|Madamsetti Chinathalli
|TDP
|85
|Illapu Varalakshmi
|YSRCP
|86
|Lella Koteswara Rao
|TDP
|87
|Bonda Jagannadham
|TDP
|88
|Melli Mutyala Naidu
|TDP
|89
|Dadi Venkata Ramesh
|TDP
|90
|Bommidi Ramana
|TDP
|91
|Kunche Jyotsna
|YSRCP
|92
|Behara Venkata Swarnalatha Sivadevi
|YSRCP
|93
|Raparthi Kanna
|TDP
|94
|Balla Srinivasa Rao
|TDP
|95
|Mummana Demudu
|YSRCP
|96
|Peela Srinivasa Rao
|TDP
|97
|Shanavati Vasantha
|TDP
|98
|PV Narasimham
|TDP
