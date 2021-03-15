The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has decided to provide Covid-19 vaccines to all the retired railway employees at Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam. It may be noted that the Divisional Railway Hospital has been registered as a Covid vaccination centre, and started the vaccination programme from 1 March.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, the vaccination programme is to be carried out for the age group of 60 years and for the age group between 45 to 59 years with medical ailments. The Division has decided to provide Covid vaccination to all the retired railway employees, dependents of serving/retired railway employees of above 60 years age at Divisional Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

The retired railway employees need to register their names in the Divisional Railway between 9 AM and 4 PM from Monday to Friday, except for government holidays.

As part of the procedure to receive Covid vaccines, It has been informed that retired railway employees will have to submit their Aadhar card, RELHS card and should keep their Aadhar linked with their mobile number to receive OTP.