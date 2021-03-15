Another week of Indian Idol Season 12 has drawn to a close with stellar performances from participants and special appearances of yesteryear actors Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff. Although the show host, Aditya Narayan, put the contestants in a playful mood, tension loomed over as the episode reached the end. Bringing curtains down on suspense, Aditya Narayan announced that Vizag singer Sireesha Bhagavatula was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday.

Yesterday’s episode started off with Aditya Narayan inviting the special guest, Jackie Shroff with the song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. While all the judges – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani – thoroughly enjoyed the entire episode like always, Jackie shared some interesting anecdotes from his life and his days of struggle in the industry. Gracing the competition with his swag, the veteran actor bowed down to the talented singers on the show. In the end, after Mr Shroff had left the stage, the Indian Idol 12 host announced that Sayli, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Nachiket Lele, Nihal Tauro, Sawai Bhatt stood at the face of elimination, considering the scores awarded by the judges. Bringing an end to the drama, it was revealed that Sireesha Bhagavatula was the contestant to be eliminated from Indian Idol 12.

Expressing her gratitude for supporting her in this journey, the Vizag singer took to Instagram and thanked the viewers. In an emotional post, Ms Bhagavatula wrote, “Right from the very first episode to the last one where Chitra amma spoke about me, I never failed to realize how lucky I was/am for the love and support I received. No matter whether “Mausam Badla” or not, but your love and encouragement ne mera “Mausam Badal diya”. I’ll just want to thank each and everyone who was with me in this whole journey.” The ex-Indian Idol contestant further said that she knows that she would receive the same amount of love and well wishes from the audience in her future endeavours. Extending her sincere thanks to the Indian Idol crew, she shared, “Huge thanks to my coaches and judges for helping me become a better singer, my co-contestants for becoming my pillar of strength, the entire team of Indian Idol, and last but not the least, you all.”

With Sireesha’s elimination from the show, 10 contestants are vying for the title. The top 10 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep.