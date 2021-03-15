With 298 new COVID-19 cases being reported on 14 March 2021, the total active cases in Andhra Pradesh saw a surge, taking the total to 1,400. The hike of this magnitude in the state was last seen on 8 January 2021. While 164 people recovered under treatment, the state saw two COVID-19 related deaths in a single day, with one of the victims hailing from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for 104 active cases and a death toll of 568 as of Sunday. While Chitoor saw the highest cases of 90 reported on Sunday, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported the lowest of 3 cases each. According to the state health bulletin, Visakhapatnam reported 32 new cases between Saturday and Sunday. With tests being conducted on a regular basis across the state, the total tally has come up to 1.4 crores.

Health care officials consider the general public’s failure to abide by proper COVID-19 preventive measures to be a major contributor to this hike. With festive celebrations and other socio-political gatherings occurring thus far, more public gatherings are likely to happen further this month. According to experts, a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag is expected.

Earlier this month, the Central Government interacted with Health Secretaries and Directors of Medicine of different states including Andhra Pradesh to discuss the increasing rate of COVID-19 positive cases. The delegation had come up with the strategic measures to be taken to control the spread of the virus. A few of the measures include implementing the ‘Test Track & Treat’ policy, making optimal use of the available vaccine doses and focus on critical districts, and promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour through communication and enforcement.

As per the report, during this meet, stress was laid on prompt isolation and on medical supervision of those active cases presently in home isolation for early identification of progressive deterioration of the disease. The States were also asked to actively watch out for super-spreading events and share their best practices in breaking the chain of transmission.

While the State Government is taking the necessary steps, citizens are also responsible for their own safety. Reiterating the COVID-19 protocol, the public is advised to maintain social distancing while wearing face masks and practise regular sanitization.