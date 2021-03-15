While our summer last year was spent mostly indoors, we gear up for the harsh summers this year. Having had relatively pleasant weather for the past couple of months, temperatures have slowly started to rise in Visakhapatnam, signalling the onset of summer. Being a coastal city, summers tend to be humid and exhausting for the general population. And given the trend over the past few days, officials have advised the citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves in this scorching season.

With the onset of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a press note on the weather trend of Andhra Pradesh for March, April, and May. As per the release, Visakhapatnam and other districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a gradual increase in daily temperatures. According to S Stella, Director, IMD, cities in the coastal Andhra region will see a maximum deflection of 1 degree from normal.

As per reports, the summer months of March, April, and May 2021 are expected to see the temperatures rise slightly above the Normal Seasonal Maximum temperatures with a probability of occurrence between 50% to 60%. A departure from long-term normal by 0.22 is very likely to occur in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Whereas, a slight dip in Normal Seasonal Maximum temperatures with a probability of occurrence in between 50% to 60% is very likely to occur over the Rayalaseema region.

The forecast for the coming week for Visakhapatnam seems steady with an average of 33 degrees maximum temperature and 27 degrees minimum temperature. The overall weather is expected to be mainly dry with partly cloudy sky and haze for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

So as we brace ourselves to bear the rising temperatures in Visakhapatnam, here are a few tips to stay safe this summer:

1. STAYING HYDRATED

The basic precaution to be taken during the summers is to keep your body hydrated. Heavy perspiration can run the body dry of fluids which makes it imperative to consume water regularly.

2. CONSUMING SMALLER MEALS

The more we eat, the more is heat generated within the body. Experts suggest that eating smaller meals throughout the day will help in controlling the internal heat generated.

3. MEDITATING

Something that can be practised in all seasons, meditation can help a great deal in soothing your mind and keep those “temperature-instigated-furies” at bay.

4. MAINTAINING HYGIENE

Maintaining personal hygiene becomes more important during the summers. From keeping a smart hairdo to taking frequent showers, self-grooming tips help quite a lot when the sun is at its peaking best.