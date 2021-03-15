The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, will be launching the facility of e-bikes for visitors to the zoo park. Set to be made available from 16 March, the launch of e-bikes is deemed as a step towards a sustainable and green lifestyle, there will be about 30 e-bikes available for the Vizag zoo-goers to cycle within its premises.

According to a press release, this service is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday. The event will be held in the presence of N. Prateep Kumar, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Andhra Pradesh. All zoo visitors above the age of 18 years of age can utilise this facility. Introducing this concept is an effort to reduce vehicular and noise pollution inside the zoo while encouraging visitors to lead a healthy living.

Nandini Salaria, Curator of Vizag zoo, informed that to facilitate e-bikes, Vizag zoo had to undergo a few changes like the laying of BT road and other repairs, which were done by November 2020. The visitors can rent an e-bike at Rs 50 for an hour from the main entrance of the zoo, which is to be returned back at the main gate.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is spread across 625 acres of land, in Visakhapatnam. Surrounded by the beautiful and scenic hills of Eastern Ghats, the Vizag zoo is a famous tourist spot. It houses 843 different types of animals including mammals, carnivores, canids, reptiles, birds, and butterflies belonging to 123 species in their natural habitat. Owing to its close proximity to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, the zoo also accommodates various free-ranging animals and birds.

To recall, in November 2020, the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) picked ten zoos across the country to be upgraded to world-class zoos one among them being Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. With the implementation of e-bikes, Vizag looks forward to future upgrades at IGZP.