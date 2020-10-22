An integral part of the tourism circuit in Vizag, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) continues to be one of the most popular destinations in the city. From being a preferred picnic spot for the locals to thrilling the tourists with its exciting array of flora and fauna, the Vizag zoo certainly ticks all the right boxes. In the latest, the Vizag Zoo Park has been chosen to be developed with world-class infrastructure and amenities in line with international zoos.

Speaking to Yo!, Vizag Zoo Curator, Nandani Salaria informed that the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) has picked ten zoos across the country to be upgraded to world-class zoos. “The IGZP is one among the ten zoos which have been chosen for the pilot project. The motto behind the initiative is to step up the animal upkeep, staff welfare, and visitor amenities of the ten zoos to meet the international standards,” she said.

Sharing that the CZAI had shortlisted these ten zoos after evaluating the performance of each one of them, the Zoo Curator mentioned that they had presented the strength and opportunities that Vizag Zoo has in order to become a world-class zoo. “During the online meetings, we gave a series of presentations highlighting the beautiful topography of the Vizag Zoo Park. Also, the various threats and challenges we face, on which we need to work upon to make it a world-class zoo, were discussed too,” Ms Salaria said.

Refuting the rumours that Vizag Zoo Park has topped this list, she added that no such ranking has been announced by the country’s highest zoo authority. She further added, “There are just ten zoos across the nation which have been chosen by the CZAI for being upgraded as world-class zoos. However, contrary to the news that has been doing rounds, no such rankings have been announced. Every zoo is unique and has its own strengths and opportunities.” Stating that the CZAI has appointed a consultant who will soon be visiting all the ten zoos, she added that they will help the local zoo authorities to prepare a 10-year vision plan for this pilot project.