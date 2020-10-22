A 30-second long video, showing a crane and a vessel overturning as the latter unloads weight onto the ship’s deck, has been going viral on WhatsApp of late with a message claiming that the incident took place at the Visakhapatnam Port this morning.

Upon receiving several enquiries regarding the reliability of the clip, the Yo! team ran through the archives online and found that the message being shared is fake. No, the incident did not take place at the Visakhapatnam Port this morning. The incident of the crane and the vessel overturning occurred at the Galapagos, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in December 2019. The crane, while loading a container onto the barge, had suddenly lost balance and tipped onto the ship causing it to sink. As the ship began to capsize, the crew jumped off to save their lives. None of the crew was injured, the local media reports stated.

The accident led to a massive spillage with as many as 600 gallons of oil spilling into the water. The incident, in the environmentally sensitive area, caused severe concerns among environmentalists and scientists given that the Galapagos is home to some of the most unique and prized ecosystems on the planet.

With forwarded messages continuing to be circulated in an unabated fashion on social media, users need to be alert in judging its genuineness before passing it on to others. Care must also be taken to not fall bait to false claims that might, in some cases, lead to untoward consequences.

