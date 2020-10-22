Andhra T20 league, the state’s own domestic 20-over cricket league along the lines of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), was flagged off earlier today. Being organised by the Andhra Cricket Association, the 33-match long tournament will be played at the RDT Sports Complex in Anantapur till 8 November, with two matches scheduled to be played on each day.

Six teams- Warriors XI, Chargers XI, Legends XI, Titans XI, Champions XI, Kings XI- will be tussling it out to be crowned as the winner of the inaugural season of the Andhra T20 league. The tournament will be featuring 90 exciting talents trying to grab the limelight with their gameplay. It may be noted that the Andhra T20 league is being organised with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place. As one would expect, the matches will be played in an empty stadium with no spectators being allowed.

The season’s first match, on Thursday morning, had Kings XI lock horns with Titans XI. Winning the toss, the Titans elected to field first. After an initial stutter, the Kings managed to put on a decent total of 144 in their 20 overs, largely owing to Naren Reddy’s blistering 64 off 35 balls. Coming out to chase, the Titans were aided by a match-winning partnership between Vizag-based Ghulfam Saleh (47) and DGJ Chaitanya (41) as they ended up winning the match by six wickets.

The second match of the day, between Chargers XI and Legends XI, proved to be a one-sided affair as the Chargers pipped the Legends by a convincing margin of 56 runs.

The matches of Andhra T20 league are being streamed live on the Dream11 owned platform- Fancode. Fans can also keep a track of the Andhra Cricket Association’s Twitter page for updates on scores.