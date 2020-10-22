A prized possession of Vizag, RK Beach has been charming us with its timeless beauty for several decades. In order to spruce up the much-loved Beach Road, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is all set to redevelop the stretch in Vizag with Rs 109 crore. The beach redevelopment project, funded by the World Bank has been so conceptualised that the development blends into the natural landscape in Vizag. Further, increasing connectivity along the beachfront and improving the streetscape are also part of the agenda.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, informed that the beachfront redevelopment project will stretch approximately 3.5 kilometres in length and will be divided into four zones, according to the detailed project report (DPR). Listing out the major components of the project, Mr Rao said, “We are planning to lay a 3-km dedicated cycle track from the Park Hotel to Coastal Battery. A single continuous service road will be laid to close the discontinuity between existing service roads.” Pointing out that the RK Beach Road in Vizag currently facilitates limited car parking, he added that the officials are looking forward to increasing the parking capacity. “Apart from this, we are also focussed on giving a complete makeover to the RK Beach stretch. A walking track, a few more children parks, and amusement parks furnished with gym equipment will also be coming up as a part of the upcoming project,” he further said.

The master plan was prepared considering site context, ecology, landform, traffic flow, biodiversity, and traditional livelihood activities. The GVMC CE informed that Standard Infratech, a Hyderabad-based company has been chosen as the consultant for the project. “We signed an agreement with the bidder on 15 October. They are supposed to complete the work within 18 months,” he said. As of now, a preliminary survey is underway. The construction activities are likely to commence in November, Mr Rao added.