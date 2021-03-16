After registering a victory in the GVMC polls, the YSRCP senior leaders are busy finalising the candidate for the Vizag Mayor post. While a few names are doing the rounds, the YSRC party cadre is tight-lipped about the decision. According to Anakapalle MLA, Gudivada Amarnath, the candidate’s name will be announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, on Monday, Mr Amarnath said that the YSRCP’s win proved that the people of the city want the Executive Capital here in Vizag. Appreciating the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP, V Vijaya Sai Reddy, he said that the MP stood at the forefront and played a key role in helping the party win the polls. When asked about the GVMC’s mayoral candidate, the Anakapalle MLA informed that as per the party protocol, YSRCP Chief, Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon announce the name along with the rest of elected Municipal Chairmen and Corporation Mayors, won by the YSRCP.

While the party is yet to disclose the candidate who will be handed over the duties of Vizag Mayor, one name that appears to be making the rounds, even before the completion of the GVMC polls, is Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav. Elected from ward 21, Mr Yadav is the city president of the YSR Congress Party. Speculations are rife that Vizag might see a woman occupy the deputy mayor’s chair. According to sources, Venkata Ratnam from ward 9, Akkaramani Rohini from ward 12, Nakkella Lakshmi from ward 20, and P Usha Sri from ward 43 are in the list of names for key positions.

It may be recalled that the municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh were held on 10 March. The ruling YSRCP won 11 out of 12 municipal corporations and 73 of the 75 municipalities in the state. In Vizag, the YSRCP put up an impressive show. Out of the total 98 wards, the YSRCP emerged victorious in 58 wards under the purview of the GVMC.