People of Vizag were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday as the coastal band of the city, starting from Thotlakonda to the Coast Guard area, saw a large population of butterflies creating a cinematic effect for the onlookers.

With these winged beauties taking the limelight, experts point out that it is peculiar for them to flock towards the East coast this time of the year. The massive movement at the Vizag beach consisted of different species of butterflies, like the Tiger butterfly, Indian Crow butterfly, and other danaids. The most prominent ones being the Indian Crow butterflies, which are indigenous to Asia and Australia. Pre-monsoon migration of butterflies to the Southeastern part of the country is a known fact. However, for them to do so this early in the year is unusual.

To dodge the relentless Southwest monsoons, butterflies migrate to the tolerable rains of Southeast India, usually from the month of April to June. The butterflies breed during the Southwest monsoons on the Eastern ghats forests and plains. They move back to the Western ghats before the onset of Northeast monsoons. Subsequently, their progeny migrate back to the Western Ghats during October and December. Researchers suspect climate change and the unavailability of food for the larvae for this untimely migration.

Shedding light on the event, Dr M Rama Murty, Founder of Dolphin Nature Conservation Society, said, “We recorded more than 100 flights per minute in a 5X5 metres area, which is a moderate density. The early onset of the migration can be caused by many factors including favourable conditions on the feeding ground and population outburst.” To confirm the phenomenon as an early migration, experts wait till June and July to conduct intensive studies including tracking of their paths and gathering data from other areas. “We are conducting various research operations at Yarada and Bheemili in pursuit to know more on this phenomenon,” adds Dr Murty.