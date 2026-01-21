Andhra CM Naidu seeks fast-track for Vizag AI data centre

On Tuesday, during Day 2 of the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurien and urged him to fast-track the AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The multi-year project, part of a $15 billion investment, was expected to be completed by 2030, but CM Naidu has appealed for its completion to be brought forward. The AI Data Centre and AI hub in Vizag is India’s first gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre. AdaniConneX and Airtel have partnered with the AI Data Centre, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in October 2025, allotting 480 acres of land for the project.

CM Naidu also posted on X, stating that he had held discussions regarding the fast-tracking of the AI Data Centre and had assured the state government of his support. Further, he added that he has committed to the speed of doing business.

CM Naidu also met Daren Tung, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and discussed collaborating on setting up a WIPO Andhra IP Academy in Amaravati. Through this initiative, he hopes that start-ups could receive training in IP valuation, integrating WIPO Green to support Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy mission and place Amaravati and Vizag as one of the world’s top innovation clusters by 2029.

Also read: Google data centre will change the face of Vizag: P.V.N. Madhav

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.