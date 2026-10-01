International Coffee Day: Araku Coffee Wins Global Hearts

Its tempting aroma has made it a global favourite. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a sip. Araku coffee deserves a special mention as International Coffee Day is observed today (October 1). Grown by tribal farmers in the Araku Valley of the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh, it has made the State proud and finds a place at global tourism festivals.

Cultivated purely through organic practices, with no synthetic fertilisers or chemical pesticides, Araku coffee is credited as India’s first tribal organic coffee brand. It has won several awards, including the prestigious Food System Vision Prize. Known for its unique flavour, it received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, which protects its identity and origin.

With the Andhra Pradesh government promoting it on a large scale, Araku coffee continues to win hearts. In Visakhapatnam, stalls serving the world-famous coffee were set up at several locations.