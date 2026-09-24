Coffee is rarely just coffee. Some days, you need something strong enough to convince you that replying to that email is a good idea. On others, you want a cup you can nurse slowly while watching the world go by. Then there are the days when coffee is merely an excuse to meet someone, sit somewhere pretty and pretend you have your life figured out. Thankfully, Vizag has enough cafes to accommodate every version of your coffee personality. Whether you are looking for a proper brew, or simply a place where the coffee comes with a side of atmosphere, here is where you can go depending on your mood!

Vizag Cafes for Every Coffee Mood

When your brain has officially clocked out

You know the mood: laptop open, one document staring back at you having absolutely no intention of doing what it is supposed to. This is when you need a cafe that lets you sit with your coffee for a while. Bean Board fits the bill for a casual work session, a catch-up or simply escaping your usual surroundings.

And if work is the last thing you want to think about, The Chocolate Room Cafe and Bistro offers a quieter, bookish atmosphere with coffee and tea at the centre of the experience. It is the sort of place where opening a book feels considerably more achievable than opening Excel.

When you are romanticising your life

Maybe you are not actually heartbroken. Maybe you just want to sit across from someone, share a dessert and look out at Vizag as though you are in the closing scene of an indie film.

For that mood, make your way towards the beach. Brew n Bistro Cafe gives you the combination of cafe food and a coastal setting. For something a little more straightforward, Costa Coffee puts you right in the middle of one of Vizag’s most familiar stretches. Get your coffee, take a walk by the beach afterwards and let the city handle the rest.

When you want coffee with a side of sugar

Some days call for black coffee. Other days call for coffee that has clearly abandoned all restraint.

If you belong to the latter category, Dessertino Shakes and More is where you can give in to the craving without overthinking it. With its line-up of indulgent shakes, desserts and coffee, this is less about a serious caffeine fix and more about treating yourself.

When your usual coffee order feels a little boring

There are days when an Americano or cappuccino does the job, and then there are days when your regular order desperately needs a personality upgrade. That is where Latte Global Cafe comes in. Instead of treating coffee as something you order on autopilot, this is the mood to experiment with different lattes and find one that matches whatever your taste buds are asking for that day.

When you want old-school comfort

Before coffee became synonymous with minimalist interiors, handwritten menus and people photographing their cappuccinos, there was filter coffee. For this mood, skip the fancy cafes in Vizag and look towards traditional tiffin centres and South Indian eateries. A frothy filter coffee paired with a plate of idli, dosa or vada is difficult to improve upon, particularly when you are craving something familiar.

At the end of the day, there is no wrong way to have your coffee. Some days call for a strong coffee, some for something sweet, and some for an order you cannot pronounce but simply had to try. Whatever your mood, Vizag has cafes for every kind of coffee craving, making it all the more fun to discover your next favourite cup.

Also read: Vizag Food: Controversial Combinations That Divide Us

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