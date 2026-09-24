Monsoon in Vizag has a way of changing the mood of the city. The roads get drenched, plans get postponed and suddenly staying indoors with a movie does not sound like such a bad idea. And while any film can technically be watched on a rainy day, there are some that feel made for it. If you are looking for movies to watch this monsoon, read on to discover our curated picks that will make your rainy days more memorable!

Movies to Watch During the Vizag Monsoon

1. Vaana – 2008

A remake of the Kannada classic ‘Mungaru Male’, Vaana has a charm of its own. With its memorable soundtrack, the film has remained a favourite among Telugu audiences over the years. The story follows Abhi, a carefree young man who falls for Nandini, a woman who is already engaged. What begins as a chance meeting gradually turns into an intense romance, with the rain setting the mood for their fleeting moments together. Whether you are watching it for the first time or returning to an old favourite, Vaana is a fitting pick for a gloomy afternoon spent indoors.

Where can you watch: YouTube

2. Raincoat – 2004

Inspired by O. Henry’s famous short story ‘The Gift of the Magi’, Raincoat brings together Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in a quiet, melancholic tale of love, loss and the lives people imagine for themselves. Manu (Ajay Devgn), struggling financially, travels to Kolkata to seek help from an old acquaintance. Instead, he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with his former lover Neeru (Aishwarya Rai), whom he has not seen in years. As the two spend an evening catching up, both carefully hide the realities of their lives, creating a series of tender pretenses that reveal just how much they still care. With its intimate setting and understated performances, Raincoat is perfect when you are in the mood for something slow, and bittersweet.

Where can you watch: YouTube

3. Pather Panchali – 1955

Satyajit Ray’s directorial debut, Pather Panchali is widely regarded as one of the landmarks of Indian cinema. The first instalment of the Trilogy follows young Apu and his family as they navigate poverty and everyday life in rural Bengal. Much of the film lies in the seemingly ordinary moments where Apu and his sister Durga wander through the countryside, discovering the world around them, while their parents struggle to keep the family afloat. Rather than relying on dramatic twists, Ray finds beauty in these small moments of childhood and wonder.

Where can you watch: YouTube

4. Monsoon Wedding – 2001

What happens when a traditional Punjabi wedding collides with family secrets, old romances and the chaos of wedding preparations? Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding follows the Verma family as they gather in Delhi for Aditi’s arranged marriage to Hemant, a man she barely knows. As relatives arrive and the celebrations pick up pace, Aditi’s unresolved relationship with her married lover resurfaces, while long-buried family secrets begin to come to light. Set against Delhi’s monsoon showers, the film moves between romance, comedy and darker family drama without losing sight of the complicated relationships at its centre.

Where can you watch: YouTube

5. Sense and Sensibility – 1995

If rain automatically puts you in the mood for period romances, Sense and Sensibility deserves a place on your watchlist. Based on Jane Austen’s novel, the film follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood after their father’s death leaves the family facing financial uncertainty. As both sisters navigate love, heartbreak and the expectations placed on women of their time, their contrasting approaches to romance begin to shape their lives in unexpected ways. With its English countryside, and beautifully melancholic atmosphere, this is the kind of period drama that pairs particularly well with a rainy afternoon.

Where can you watch: Apple TV

So, the next time the rain puts your plans on hold, you know what to do. Pick a film, settle in and let the Vizag monsoon do the rest. Whether you are in the mood for an old-school romance, an intimate drama or a timeless classic, these movies to watch on a rainy day make for a pretty good excuse to stay indoors.

Also read: 5 Underrated Movies to Watch Because Therapy Is Expensive

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