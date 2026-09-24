The Death of a Vizag Woman in Hyderabad Takes a Twist

The case related to the death of a woman from Vizag in a hotel room in Hyderabad has taken a new turn after the man who had checked into the hotel with her allegedly attempted suicide. The man, Raviteja, who had been absconding following the death of the woman, returned to his home in Parawada mandal, near Vizag, on Wednesday and allegedly attempted suicide by consuming floor-cleaning liquid.

According to the Parawada police, he was initially taken to the Aganampudi Primary Health Centre and later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) after his condition turned critical. Nikhitha and Raviteja had checked into a hotel in Hyderabad on September 21. Nikhitha was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police reportedly found injuries on her body.

Following her death, Raviteja allegedly fled the hospital without informing anyone and remained absconding. The Parawada police subsequently informed the Madhapur cops about Raviteja’s alleged suicide attempt.