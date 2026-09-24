Heavy Rain Lashes Vizag as Deep Depression Crosses Coast

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam in the early hours of Thursday, triggering heavy rain in Vizag and its neighbouring districts in North Andhra. Tulasinagar in Vizag rural recorded a maximum rainfall of 236 mm, followed by Madhurawada 218 mm, Yendada 210 mm, Seethammadhara 205 mm, Kapuluppada 202 mm, and Maharanipeta 199 mm, according to the APSDMA.

Rainwater entered the cellar of an apartment in Madhurawada, causing inconvenience to its residents. Police, NDRF and fire service personnel shifted the families in the building to a nearby temporary shelter. At Aganampudi, the incessant rain uprooted a huge tree, causing a traffic jam. The police, with the help of a crane, removed the tree and cleared the traffic.

With heavy rain lashing Vizag between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday, several low-lying areas in the city became waterlogged. Meanwhile, a compensatory holiday was declared for all schools in the North Andhra districts, including Vizag, as the IMD predicted 48 hours of rain after the depression crosses the coast.