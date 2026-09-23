Vizag Rain to Intensify; Orange Alert Issued

Vizag rain is likely to intensify as the depression over the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a deep depression and lay centred 150 km east-northeast of Vizag, and 80 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam at 6 A.M. on Wednesday. It is likely to cross the coast between Kalingapatnam and Vizag after midnight on Wednesday.

According to a national bulletin, heavy rains are likely under its influence in the next three days in the six districts of North Andhra, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna. Strong gusty winds are forecast along the coast, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The general public have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees and hoardings.

Meanwhile, Vizag city has been experiencing rain since Monday, putting roadside vendors, who earn a livelihood by selling vegetables and other commodities, to hardship. An average of 16 mm rainfall was recorded in Vizag district till Wednesday morning, with Seethammadhara registering a maximum rainfall of 34.4 mm.

A holiday has been declared for all schools in North Andhra, including Vizag, on Wednesday. State Education Minister N. Lokesh, in a tweet on Wednesday, advised students and the general public to remain indoors.

The GVMC has kept ready 55 rehabilitation centres and rapid response teams to evacuate people in low-lying areas, if necessary. Commissioner Ketan Garg, in a statement, advised the people to contact the GVMC control rooms (1800 4250 0009 or 9914228870) for any information.