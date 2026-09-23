NIA Special Court Opens in Vizag for Speedy Case Disposal

High Court Judge Justice Battu Devanand said the special court set up in Vizag will help in the speedy disposal of cases registered under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. Justice Devanand, who virtually inaugurated the NIA special court at the VMRDA Complex in the city on Tuesday, said: “There is a need to complete the trial expeditiously by following the legal process, and the cases related to national security and public interest should not be kept pending.”

Earlier, there were two designated courts in Vizag and Vijayawada for the trial of cases under the NIA Act, he pointed out. The High Court judge further said: “Special courts are being set up in every State for the trial of NIA cases as per the orders of the Supreme Court and the policy decision of the Government of India.” He congratulated Justice D. Seshaiah on being made the first Presiding Officer of the newly formed special court.

“The establishment of the only special court in the State of Andhra Pradesh to try NIA cases in Vizag is a matter of pride for the city,” said Principal District and Sessions Justice G. Srinivas. He thanked senior officials of the High Court and colleagues in the district court who cooperated in establishing the special court. Later, Srinivas and other judges congratulated Seshaiah.