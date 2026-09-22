Vizag MP Sribharat Calls for Better Roads; GVMC Steps In

Local MP M. Sribharat has stressed the need to further improve the quality of road construction in Vizag, which, according to him, needs long-lasting roads with world-class standards. Chairing a review meeting held at the GVMC-Smart City office on Beach Road, the MP suggested that expert opinion should be taken before undertaking road works.

Sribharat also underlined the need for transparency in every work undertaken with the public money. He said that material quality, road thickness and construction standards should be checked using advanced technology.

Ketan Garg, GVMC Commissioner, said that the technical knowledge of CSIR-CRRI experts would be utilised in laying city roads, giving priority to quality, safety and long-term durability. He suggested that the concerned departments should work in coordination to identify priority roads according to the city conditions and take development measures based on scientific studies.

Ch. Ravi Sekhar, Director of CSIR-CRRI, said the organisation would work with GVMC and VMRDA to improve Vizag roads and for the development of a safer road system in the city. He said that the appointment of nodal officers, joint field observations, and identification of priority roads would be taken up as a next step.

Earlier, a CSIR-CRRI team, led by Dr. Ravi Sekhar, along with GVMC engineering officials, inspected several roads in the city at the field level and studied road conditions, road safety, junctions, signboards and pedestrian facilities.