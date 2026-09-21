The Paradise Movie Release: Ticket Price Hike Approved in AP

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to increase the ticket rates for the Nani-starrer movie, The Paradise, which is set for release on September 24.

The ticket rate for the premier show of the film, to be screened at 6.30 p.m. on September 23, is Rs 500 each.

Single-screen theatres have been allowed to increase their prices. Rs 48 on each ticket from September 24 to 27 and Rs 23 on each ticket from September 28 to October 3.

The increase on each ticket in multiplexes will be Rs 94 from September 24 to 27 and Rs 45 from September 28 to October 3.

With a song in the movie…Yeshanagula… is going viral on social media, and expectations for the film soar. Composed by Anirudh, the track is trending now, drawing a huge response from the youth.

Energetic performances by Nani and Keerthi Suresh in the catchy number create a buzz, and cinegoers eagerly wait to watch the sizzling special song on the big screen.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action thriller is being released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Spanish and English.

Made with a budget of over Rs. 200, the pan-India movie is set to hit screens on September 24 amid much hype.

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