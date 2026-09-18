Vizag Police List Drop, Pickup Points Ahead of CM Meet

Even as arrangements for the distribution of house-site pattas are moving apace by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at AU College of Engineering grounds in Vizag on September 19, the city police have listed drop-off and pick-up points for the vehicles carrying the public for the event. The Vizag police commissionerate announced the following as the drop-off and pick-up points:

Meta Hostel

Vehicles coming from the East Constituency should drop off and pick up people at Meta Hostel.

The vehicle should come via Jodugullapalem, Beach Road, Kurupam Towers, GCC, Polamamba Temple, A.U. Ground.

AU – B ground

Vehicles that come from Bhimili Constituency should stop at this point.

The route is Beach Road, Jodugullapalem, Beach Road, Kurupam Towers, GCC, Polamamba Temple, A.U. Ground.

Samatha Hostel ground

For vehicles coming from Pendurthi Constituency.

Route: Vepagunta, Hanumanthavaka, Jodugullapalem, Beach Road, Kurupam Towers, GCC, Polamamba Temple, A.U. Ground.

Doctors Colony Ground

For the vehicles coming from the South constituency.

Route: Jagadamba, Aseelmetta, Maddilapalem, MVP Double Road, Vasuvanipalem, Jodugullapalem, Beach Road, Kurupam Towers, GCC, Polamamba Temple and A.U. Ground.

AU – B Ground

For the vehicles coming from Gajuwaka constituency.

Route: NAD, Maddilapalem, Pithapuram Colony Road, and Entry through Gate No. 2.

Pithapuram Colony Ground

For the vehicles coming from the West constituency.

Route: NAD, Maddilapalem and Pithapuram Colony Road and Gate No. 1 Entry

Maddilapalem bus station

For the vehicles coming from the North constituency.

Route: NAD, Gurudwara, and Maddilapalem.

Traffic diversions

All heavy vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram towards Anakapalle via Visakhapatnam will be diverted towards Anakapalle via Anandapuram, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram. Similarly, all heavy vehicles going from Anakapalle towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram will be diverted via Lankalapalem, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, Anandapuram.

Also read: Hectic Schedule Awaits CM in Vizag on September 19