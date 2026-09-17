GVMC launches Swachhata Hi Seva-2026 drive in Vizag

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will conduct a month-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign from Thursday, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said in a press release on Wednesday.

The campaign will start at 9 AM on Thursday at G R Nagar Colony in the GVMC East Zone. As part of the launch, special cleanliness and sanitation activities and public awareness programmes will be held.

Ketan Garg stated that the campaign will follow five key pillars: cleanliness of target units and public places, youth and student participation through ‘Swachh Pathshala-Yuva for Swachhata’; health, welfare, and safety of sanitation workers through ‘SafaiMitra Suraksha Evam Samman Shivir’; public participation under ‘Jan Bhagidari for Swachhata’; and ‘Swachhata Se Samriddhi’, focusing on Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, and prevention of single-use plastics.

Other activities include cleanliness, beautification, and awareness drives at public places, residential colonies, water bodies, tourist places, and markets. Activities such as door-to-door awareness campaigns, home composting, and waste segregation will also be promoted.

A one-hour mass shramdaan will be held from 8 AM to 9 AM on October 1 under the slogan ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’. ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ will be observed on October 2, coinciding with the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Read also: Speed guns to target erring motorists

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.