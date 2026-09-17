Visakhapatnam Poised to Become India's Next Tech Hub, Says MP

M. Sribharat, local MP, has advised students to continually upgrade their skills in line with changing technology to meet future challenges. Interacting with students of Prism Degree and PG College in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Sribharat said that in the current era of artificial intelligence, information is much easier to access.

The MP underlined the need to build a strong network to further develop Visakhapatnam in the IT and technology sectors.

Sribharat said that Visakhapatnam, being a strategic location for connecting to international submarine internet cables, has the potential to become a hub for future technology sectors such as data centres, cloud computing, and AI.

“When investments from big technology companies come, there is a possibility of developing allied sectors like fintech, software, and digital services around them.”

Responding to concerns about water availability after the establishment of data centres, he stressed the need to strengthen water resources and supply infrastructure in advance, with the city’s future needs in mind. He said that utilising Godavari waters and implementing measures to increase water availability in the Visakhapatnam region through the Polavaram project would meet future needs.

Along with urban development and industrialisation, equal priority should be given to efficient water resource management and environmental protection, he said.

Read also: Sahithi Varshini becomes the first woman grandmaster from Visakhapatnam

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu