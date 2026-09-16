Vizag: Chief Minister Naidu's Packed Schedule on September 19

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Vizag on September 19 to take part in several programmes. According to the tentative schedule, the Chief Minister will distribute house-site pattas to as many as 26,426 eligible beneficiaries. He will later address a public meeting at the AU Engineering College grounds. The Chief Minister will also participate in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme, to be held at RK Beach, Vizag in the evening.

Other events to be attended by Chandrababu Naidu include the inauguration of the NIRMAL-Sagar Project, an initiative aimed at checking marine pollution. The project will focus on beach cleaning, marine-waste recycling, and generating livelihood opportunities along the coastline. District In-charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who was in the city on Tuesday, held a meeting with District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other officials to review arrangements for the upcoming visit to Vizag by the Chief Minister.

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