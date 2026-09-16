Two Held for Highway Robbery Near Sheelanagar in Vizag

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack on a two-wheeler rider and robbery on the highway near Sheelanagar in Vizag recently. According to the Gajuwaka police, the accused — B. Tarun and a child in conflict with the law (CICL) — stopped the bike rider on the highway after midnight on September 9. They attacked him with a knife and forcibly took his mobile and got money transferred through PhonePe. The Gajuwaka police, who registered a case, formed teams to nab the accused. Police took the two accused into custody at Tunglam bus stop after they tried to flee upon noticing the police.

Tarun was previously arrested in cases of attempt to murder and cellphone snatching within the limits of the III Town police station, and a scooty theft in the MVP Colony police station limits. However, Sathish, who planned the highway robbery in Sheelanagar, Vizag, was absconding. A rowdy sheet has been opened in his name at the MVP Colony police station. Cases of attempt to murder, robbery and theft were registered against him previously. A mobile phone, cash, a surgical blade, a knife and a bike were seized from the nabbed persons. While A1 was produced in court and sent to remand, the CICL was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

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