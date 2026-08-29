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Now Reading: All four members of a family found dead near Pendurthi

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    All four members of a family found dead near Pendurthi

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All four members of a family found dead near Pendurthi

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

Family of Four Found Dead Near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

A family of four, including two children, allegedly committed suicide near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district on Friday night. According to reports, Vinod Kumar (36) of Kothavalasa, an auto driver, was staying in a rented house at Chintalagraharam near Pendurthi; his wife was a vegetable vendor, and they had two children aged two and three years.

Vinod Kumar took part in Rakhi celebrations with relatives earlier in the day. He reportedly committed suicide by hanging, while his wife and children consumed food mixed with poison. Following this information, their relatives took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Financial problems are said to be the cause. The Pendurthi police registered a case and are investigating.

Also read: Newly married woman found dead

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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