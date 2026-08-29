Bio-Fertiliser Lab to Come Up at Yendada in Visakhapatnam

The foundation stone was laid for the bio-fertiliser lab to be set up at Yendada in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs. 3 crore on Friday.

Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who laid the stone, said: “At present, such a lab exists in Samarlakota in Kakinada, and new ones are being built in Amaravati of Palnadu district and Emmiganur in Kurnool district in addition to Yendada. He said that Rs. 1.8 crore on the building and Rs. 1.2 crore on machinery and fresh water supply would be spent. The construction, being carried out on 6,000 sft, will be supervised by the Police Housing Corporation.

Later, coconut oil and soaps were distributed to the sanitation workers. Agriculture Assistant Directors Vijay Prasad and Manikyamba, District Agriculture Officer K. Appalaswamy, Zonal Commissioner V. Ayyappa Naidu, alliance party leaders Chikkala Vijay Babu, Chettupalli Sanyasirao, Gopi, Lodagala Rammohan, Mangadevi, Saripalli Srinivas and others participated in the programme.

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