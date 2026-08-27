Nepal Floods: Kailash Manasarovar Pilgrims from Vizag Safe

All the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrims from Visakhapatnam, who had a narrow escape from flash floods in Nepal, have said that they are safe and will continue their pilgrimage. They informed Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who spoke to them over the phone on Thursday.

Eight pilgrims, including Bhimili ZPTC member G. Venkatappadu, left Visakhapatnam for Kathmandu on August 20. According to the pilgrims, their driver’s alertness helped them avoid a major accident during the floods, saving their lives. The group also released a video stating that all the pilgrims are safe.