From restaurants and bakeries to street-food stalls and food delivery, eating out is part of everyday life for many Vizagites. But how much attention do consumers pay to food safety while doing so?

The question assumes greater relevance amid the GVMC’s ongoing inspections of food establishments through its Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams, aimed at improving food quality, safety, and hygiene in Vizag. The initiative dates back to the GVMC’s Eat Right Campaign, launched in August 2025. Recently, 20 SHE teams were deployed across the city’s 10 zones. After inspecting 98 hotels in a week, food quality violations were found at 35 establishments. Fines totalling ₹77,500 were imposed, and notices were issued to 18 establishments. Single-use plastic violations were also found at 33 hotels.

While inspections provide an official picture of food safety in Vizag, what does it look like from the consumer’s perspective? For this edition of Voice of Vizag, we spoke to several locals about their experiences with eating out, their concerns about food safety, and what they look for before choosing where to eat.

What is the first thing you check when eating outside?

Most consumers Yo! Vizag spoke to agreed that the first signs of hygiene are not necessarily found on the plate, but in the surroundings and overall ambience. Harika, a student in a local college, said she pays attention to how clean the menu card is and is particularly concerned about how quickly and thoroughly staff clean a table after a customer leaves.

Similarly, she said she notices several details, including “the surroundings, drainage, whether food containers are covered, the use of cooking oil, and how well the utensils are cleaned”.

Have you ever fallen sick after eating outside?

While some respondents said they had not faced any major concerns, a few remarked that they have experienced stomach discomfort or illness, making them more cautious about where they choose to eat. Akhil, a resident of Madhavadhara, pointed out, “You can get sick from contaminated water or food, flies and cockroaches. Not all vendors use gloves, and if a cook is unwell, there could also be a higher risk of contamination”.

What worries consumers the most?

Food storage, cooking oil, water quality, and the hygiene of food handlers emerged as some of the biggest concerns. Dinesh, a self-proclaimed foodie, said he was particularly concerned whether meat was properly cleaned before being deep-fried and whether appropriate kitchen safety practices were followed during cooking. He added, “You can’t really tell how long something has been sitting around or whether it has been stored at the right temperature”.

Do online reviews tell the whole story?

While many respondents agreed that online ratings and reviews influence their decisions, they do not necessarily treat them as the final word, as experiences can vary considerably.

Saranya, a student who loves trying out new restaurants, said that she would be more hesitant to visit a restaurant if several recent reviews mentioned unhygienic food, insects, dirty surroundings, or food poisoning. However, she noted, “I have had experiences where I trusted online ratings, but personally, I haven’t enjoyed the ambience.” According to her, this can happen even with well-rated restaurants, which is why reviews cannot be taken as the gospel truth.

Food delivery presents another set of questions

With food delivery now a regular part of dining habits, consumers also have concerns about what happens behind the scenes. Venkat, a corporate employee who frequently orders food, said, “Since we can’t see the kitchen when ordering online, we’re largely dependent on the restaurant’s reputation and the way the food is packed and delivered”. He recalled instances when food arrived cold and had a distinct smell, making him question whether it was stale or had been poorly reheated.

Do consumers know where to complain?

While many said they would approach the delivery app’s customer-care team or deal directly with the restaurant’s management, usually asking for a replacement or refund, a notable share admitted they did not know where to report unsafe or contaminated food, hinting at a gap in consumer awareness.

The concern, for consumers, is not about expecting perfection, but about basic practices that reassure consumers that the food they are paying for is safe to eat. As the GVMC’s latest inspections bring food quality and hygiene back into focus, the consumer perspective adds another dimension to the conversation.

Stay tuned to Part 2, where we speak to officials about what happens at the ground level during food safety inspections in Vizag and what consumers need to know.

Also read: 16 SHE teams formed to enforce food safety and health in Visakhapatnam

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